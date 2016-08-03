UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 3 Lu Thai Textile Co Ltd
* Says it has bought back 33.16 million B-share in the company between Nov. 10, 2015 and July 31, 2016, representing 3.47 percent of total issued capital, for HK$339.7 million ($43.78 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2arrdHh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7584 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources