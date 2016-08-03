HONG KONG Aug 3 Simei Media Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire stakes in three firms for a combined 1.55 billion yuan ($233.69 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 891.06 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisitions, project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aHqZfV

Further company coverage:

($1 = 6.6326 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)