Aug 3 Hung Poo Real Estate Development :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.6 per share (T$865,302,495 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 18

* Last date before book closure Aug. 19 with book closure period from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24

* Record date Aug. 24

* Payment date Sep. 9

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/7GuK

