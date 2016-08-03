Aug 3 Toyota Motor Corp :

* Says it bought about 29.1 million shares back for 160.84 billion yen from July 1 to July 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 11

* Says it repurchased 55.6 million shares for 308.64 billion yen in total as of July 31

