BRIEF-Netscout Systems Q3 non-GAAP EPS $0.60
* Netscout systems reports financial results for third quarter fiscal year 2017
(Corrects company name in headline to "G Three Holdings" from "Three Holdings")
Aug 3 G Three Holdings Corp :
* Says the shareholder KK S & P will cut stake in the co to 16.5 percent from 31.7 percent, effective Aug. 10
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/kxymEc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Netscout systems reports financial results for third quarter fiscal year 2017
* HCL Infosystems Ltd - dec quarter consol net loss 507.3 million rupees
Jan 31 Sprint Corp posted a smaller quarterly loss as the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier cut costs as part of a turnaround plan.