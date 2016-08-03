Aug 3 Beijing Ultrapower Software Co Ltd :

* Says its unit to buy 15 percent stake in Ningbo communication technology firm (the target company) for totaling 7.5 million yuan

* Says the co is holding a 40 percent stake in the target company directly, and the unit to raise stake in the target company to 60 percent up from 45 percent

* The co and the unit to hold a 100 percent stake in the target company after the transaction

Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/3408

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)