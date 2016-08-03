Aug 3 Ningbo Shuanglin Auto Parts Co Ltd :

* Says the co will invest 100 million yuan to set up a JV with five firms and an individual

* Says the JV will be engaged in autopilot business, with a registered capital of 500 million yuan

* Says the co will hold 20 percent stake in the JV after the establishment

