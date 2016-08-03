(Refiles to add company name in headline)

Aug 3 Oricon Inc :

* Says it repurchased 59,800 shares for 13,096,400 yen in total from July 1 to July 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 17

* Says it repurchased 376,200 shares for 85,989,900 yen in total as of July 31

Source text in Japanese: (goo.gl/GbBKaT)

