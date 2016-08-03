BRIEF-Mediwound reports final positive results of phase 2 clinical trial of Escharex
* Mediwound reports final positive results of phase 2 clinical trial of escharex for the debridement of chronic and hard-to-heal wounds
Aug 3 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a Chengdu-based technology management unit, a Hong Kong-based international medicine holding unit and a Chengdu-based pharmaceutical unit


* Syndax appoints Lisa Coussens, ph.d., to scientific advisory board
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported quarterly profit ahead of estimates on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums for its plans and lower-than-expected medical costs.