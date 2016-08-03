BRIEF-Indus Holding acquires a stake of around 76% m+p gmbh
* Indus has acquired a stake of around 76% in m+p international Mess- und Rechnertechnik GmbH (m+p gmbh), Hanover Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 3 RiseSun Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
* Says it completed issuance of 1.5 billion yuan 3-year bonds
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/S9Asxj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Indus has acquired a stake of around 76% in m+p international Mess- und Rechnertechnik GmbH (m+p gmbh), Hanover Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss due largely to one-time costs, including the rebranding of its Treasury trading business.
* Ally financial reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results