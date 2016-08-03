BRIEF-Mediwound reports final positive results of phase 2 clinical trial of Escharex
* Mediwound reports final positive results of phase 2 clinical trial of escharex for the debridement of chronic and hard-to-heal wounds
Aug 3 Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned Beijing-based tech sub-subsidiary signed sales contract with a Beijing-based tech company
* Says the Beijing-based tech company to buy gene sequencing machine equipment and matching reagent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EtRZYi
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Syndax appoints Lisa Coussens, ph.d., to scientific advisory board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported quarterly profit ahead of estimates on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums for its plans and lower-than-expected medical costs.