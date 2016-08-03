GRAPHIC-Franc breakout points to more tolerant SNB -banks
* Chart shows breakout from 18-month range: http://reut.rs/2jQBKit
Aug 3 Risesun Real Estate Development Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 25.8 percent y/y at 1.3 billion yuan ($196.11 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2auUkdU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6289 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Chart shows breakout from 18-month range: http://reut.rs/2jQBKit
* Indus has acquired a stake of around 76% in m+p international Mess- und Rechnertechnik GmbH (m+p gmbh), Hanover Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss due largely to one-time costs, including the rebranding of its Treasury trading business.