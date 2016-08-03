Aug 3 CNFC Overseas Fisheries :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 to be a loss of 24 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to be a loss of 17 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 19.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/7Mvu

