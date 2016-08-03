BRIEF-Mediwound reports final positive results of phase 2 clinical trial of Escharex
* Mediwound reports final positive results of phase 2 clinical trial of escharex for the debridement of chronic and hard-to-heal wounds
Aug 3 Techno Medica Co Ltd :
* Says its appoints Audit firm SHIDO as temporary corporate auditor, to replace Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC, effective Aug. 22
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported quarterly profit ahead of estimates on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums for its plans and lower-than-expected medical costs.