Aug 3 Standard Foods :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1,268,315,442 in total for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$871,966,860 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 18

* Last date before book closure Aug. 19 with book closure period from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24

* Record date Aug. 24

* Cash dividend payment date Sep. 26

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/7MT9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)