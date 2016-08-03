Aug 3 Macroblock :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.5 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 18

* Last date before book closure Aug. 19 with book closure period from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24

* Record date Aug. 24

* Payment date Sep. 7

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/7MV2

