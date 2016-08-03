BRIEF-Indus Holding acquires a stake of around 76% m+p gmbh
Indus has acquired a stake of around 76% in m+p international Mess- und Rechnertechnik GmbH (m+p gmbh), Hanover
Aug 3 China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd
* Says it gets China central bank's approval to issue up to 20 billion yuan ($3.02 billion) tier-2 capital bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aMCGU5
($1 = 6.6303 Chinese yuan renminbi)
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss due largely to one-time costs, including the rebranding of its Treasury trading business.
* Ally financial reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results