Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 3 On-Bright Electronics :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$269,568,450 in total for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$89,856,150 in total
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 19
* Last date before book closure Aug. 22 with book closure period from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27
* Record date Aug. 27
* Payment date Sep. 20
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/7NbL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)