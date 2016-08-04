Aug 4 Changzhou Tenglong Auto Parts Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to invest 11.2 million yuan to set up an automobile energy-saving technology JV in Changzhou, with a Jiangsu-based co

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 22 million yuan and the company will hold 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DBzAVz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)