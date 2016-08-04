BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group gets agency construction project for 28.7 mln yuan
Aug 4 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd :
* Says it got a project of agency construction in Shanghai from a Shanghai-based real estate company
* Says it will receive 28.7 million yuan for development and management of the project
Source text in Chinese:
Further company coverage:
