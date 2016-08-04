Aug 4 MiTAC :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$1.15 per share

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 19

* Last date before book closure Aug. 22 with book closure period from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27

* Record date Aug. 27

* Payment date Oct. 3

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/8jEa

