Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 4 Beijing TongRenTang Co., Ltd.
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of Aug. 9
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 9 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 10
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yWjykz
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: