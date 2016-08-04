Aug 4 Chang Wah Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 18

* Last date before book closure Aug. 19 with book closure period from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24

* Record date Aug. 24

* Payment date Sep. 23

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/8jNA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)