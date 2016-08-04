Aug 4 RiseSun Real Estate Development Co Ltd :

* Says the co and its unit plan to take out up to 1.05 billion yuan from the co's controlling shareholder

* Says the term of the loan will be no more than 12 months and interest rate at no more than 5.5 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/oOBmDM

