* Says its wholly owned unit, a Beijing-based educational consulting company, plans to set up a JV with a Zhejiang-based asset management company

* Says the JV will be engaged in investment management business, with a registered capital of 10 million yuan

* Says the unit will invest 4 million yuan in JV to acquire 40 percent stake in it

* Says two parties plan to set up childhood education industry investment fund with a scale of up to 5 billion yuan via the JV, to invest in kindergartens

