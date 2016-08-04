Aug 4 Wasu Media Holding Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.35 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on Aug. 9 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 10 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 10

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lnA6ZX

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)