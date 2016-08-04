BRIEF-Dasan Networks receives patent
* Says it receives patent about method for managing a wireless environment configuration of AP using AC
Aug 4 Wasu Media Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.35 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on Aug. 9 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 10 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 10
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lnA6ZX
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it receives patent about method for managing a wireless environment configuration of AP using AC
LONDON, Feb 1 Standard Life Investments has concerns about governance at Sports Direct and Volkswagen and will press for more change at the companies, it said in its annual governance report on Wednesday.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, Feb 1 Nissan Motor Co has taken a step back into gasoline hybrids with its Note e-Power model, which the Japanese automaker hopes will act as a gateway for drivers who will later shift to all-electric cars.