BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 4 Sun Capital Management Corp :
* Says it resolved to undertake arrangement service of accommodations, which is a part of accommodation development project held by Temple & Shrine Tourism and its unit
* Says the arrangement service is including management of investment funds, investigation and planning
* Says the project is aiming to solve the shortage of accommodations towards 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/uAM5UY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.