Aug 4 Sun Capital Management Corp :

* Says it resolved to undertake arrangement service of accommodations, which is a part of accommodation development project held by Temple & Shrine Tourism and its unit

* Says the arrangement service is including management of investment funds, investigation and planning

* Says the project is aiming to solve the shortage of accommodations towards 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/uAM5UY

