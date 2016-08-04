UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 4 Three F Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell part of rights and obligations in 100 convenience stores to Lawson Inc for 3.36 billion yen in total on Sep. 7
* Says it plans to set up wholly owned unit in Yokohama to take over part of rights and obligations in 87 convenience stores on Sep. 7
* Says it plans to sell 30 percent stake in the Yokohama-based unit to Lawson Inc after the establishment
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3ZUMzw; goo.gl/uXiJjE; goo.gl/cRWp8w; goo.gl/0CZKUk
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources