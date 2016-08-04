UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 4 Tangrenshen Group Co Ltd
* Says shareholder Tai Sang Feeds signs agreement to transfer 25.9 million shares in the company to controlling shareholder for 300 million yuan ($45.19 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aPrFkO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6388 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources