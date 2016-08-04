Aug 4 HUA YU LIEN Development :

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$1 per share (T$69,000,000 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-right date Aug. 22

* Last date before book closure Aug. 23 with book closure period from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28

* Record date Aug. 28

