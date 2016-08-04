BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 4 HUA YU LIEN Development :
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$1 per share (T$69,000,000 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-right date Aug. 22
* Last date before book closure Aug. 23 with book closure period from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28
* Record date Aug. 28
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/8n68
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.