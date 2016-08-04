BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
Aug 4 CRCC High-tech Equipment Corp Ltd
* Singapore's Temasek unit Fullerton acquires 610,000 shares of CRCC High-tech equipment at an average price of HK$3.878 a share - HKEx filing
* Singapore's Temasek unit Fullerton owns 8.10 percent stake of CRCC High-tech equipment after transaction - HKEx filing
Source text in English: bit.ly/2awpC0I
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.