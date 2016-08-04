Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 4 Chi Sheng Chemical :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.6 per share (T$34,189,790 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 23
* Last date before book closure Aug. 24 with book closure period from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29
* Record date Aug. 29
* Payment date Sep. 19
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/8nRx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: