Aug 4 JSW Pacific :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$55,469,954 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 19

* Last date before book closure Aug. 22 with book closure period from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27

* Record date Aug. 27

* Payment date Sep. 14

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/8nTA

