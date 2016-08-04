BRIEF-Concent divests project Barents Center
* Divests project Barents Center for initial purchase price of 279 million Swedish crowns ($32 million)
Aug 4 Sinolink Securities Co Ltd
* Says net profit at 170.4 million yuan ($25.66 million) in July
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aWHxAo
($1 = 6.6400 Chinese yuan renminbi)
CAIRO, Feb 1 The board of Egypt's Commercial International Bank (CIB) has recommended a cash dividend of 0.50 Egyptian pounds ($0.0265) per share, it said on Wednesday after reporting a 27 percent rise in net income for 2016.
Feb 1 Indian shares rose 1.5 percent on Wednesday after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley unveiled a budget with a range of incentives for companies and geared towards boosting infrastructure and developing the rural economy.