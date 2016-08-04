BRIEF-Tokyu Reit sells trusted beneficial rights of property for 1.71 bln yen
* Says it has sold the trusted beneficial rights of a building property for 1.71 billion yen
Aug 4 Bank of Nanjing Co Ltd
* Says preliminary H1 net profit up 22.25 percent y/y at 4.36 billion yuan ($656.64 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2akng9U
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6399 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it has sold the trusted beneficial rights of a building property for 1.71 billion yen
* CFO Anne Mette Barfod has resigned from her position to take on a similar role with the Danish Refugee Council
Feb 1 Pension insurance corp says completes 2nd insurance buy-in with ti group pension scheme for premium of 130 million stg