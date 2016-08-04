BRIEF-Alm. Brand CFO resigns
* CFO Anne Mette Barfod has resigned from her position to take on a similar role with the Danish Refugee Council
Aug 4 China Real Estate Corp Ltd
* Says it aims to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan ($180.61 million) in private placement of shares to fund two property projects
* Says share trade to resume on Aug 5
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aS8aZn; bit.ly/2anM6S7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6440 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Feb 1 Pension insurance corp says completes 2nd insurance buy-in with ti group pension scheme for premium of 130 million stg
MOSCOW, Feb 1 Russia's TMK the country's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said it was selling a 13.44 percent stake to raise funds to purchase its own shares from lender VTB.