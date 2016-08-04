Aug 4 China Real Estate Corp Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan ($180.61 million) in private placement of shares to fund two property projects

* Says share trade to resume on Aug 5

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aS8aZn; bit.ly/2anM6S7

($1 = 6.6440 Chinese yuan renminbi)