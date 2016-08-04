Aug 4 Career Technology MFG :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Sep. 1

* Last date before book closure Sep. 2 with book closure period from Sep. 3 to Sep. 7

* Record date Sep. 7

* Payment date Sep. 27

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/8xvC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)