BRIEF-Alm. Brand CFO resigns
* CFO Anne Mette Barfod has resigned from her position to take on a similar role with the Danish Refugee Council
Aug 4 Bank Of Guiyang Co Ltd
* Says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 1,339.7 times amount on offer
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2b5fNcd (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* CFO Anne Mette Barfod has resigned from her position to take on a similar role with the Danish Refugee Council
Feb 1 Pension insurance corp says completes 2nd insurance buy-in with ti group pension scheme for premium of 130 million stg
MOSCOW, Feb 1 Russia's TMK the country's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said it was selling a 13.44 percent stake to raise funds to purchase its own shares from lender VTB.