Aug 5 CITIC Securities Company Limited :

* Says it issues the seventh tranche of short-term financing bills for 2016 worth 5 billion yuan

* Says the bills are each with price and par value of 100 yuan, a term of 91 days and an interest rate of 2.58 percent, with maturity date of Nov. 3

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DUtPum

