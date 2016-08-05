Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 5 Beijing Lanxum Technology Co Ltd :
* Says its controlled Beijing-based education technology group company won bid to provide industry application software (Teaching cloud platform) development service, digital content(teaching resources research) processing service, software operation and maintenance service in a Project
* Says bid price of 3.6 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RmAoDT
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)