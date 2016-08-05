BRIEF-Access Bio receives patent
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Aug 5 Medinet Co Ltd :
* Says the co and Biotherapy Institute of Japan resolved to terminate basic agreement regarding business alliance on Aug. 5
* Says the basic agreement of business alliance with Biotherapy Institute of Japan related to regenerative and cell medicine area was dislcosed on Aug. 6, 2015
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/h4Ld7Z
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Mylan wins U.S. District court ruling related to Copaxone 40 mg/ml patents