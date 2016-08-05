Aug 5 Medinet Co Ltd :

* Says the co and Biotherapy Institute of Japan resolved to terminate basic agreement regarding business alliance on Aug. 5

* Says the basic agreement of business alliance with Biotherapy Institute of Japan related to regenerative and cell medicine area was dislcosed on Aug. 6, 2015

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/h4Ld7Z

