Aug 5 Shanghai Shimao Co., Ltd:

* Says it will issue 2016 second tranche of corporate bonds worth of 1.5 billion yuan, with a par value of 100 yuan per share

* Term of three years

* Coupon rate of 3.38 percent

* Maturity date of July 12, 2019

