Aug 5 Konami Holdings Corp :

* Says its unit Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. to transfer arcade game machine's planning, production, manufacture, sale, and lending related business to another unit of the co

* Says the change will effective on Nov. 1

* Says the co to forgive debt of 5 billion yen borrowed by the unit that will takeover business from Konami Digital Entertainment

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/C3Fd5q

