Aug 5 Dong Yi Ri Sheng Home Decoration Group Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy 51 percent stake in a Shanghai-based industry firm for 112.2 million yuan

* Says after the expiration of the contract agreement, if Shanghai-based industry firm's performance reached the conditions agreed by both parties, the co will buy remaining 29 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oStmGR

