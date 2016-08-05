UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 5 Chalkis Health Industry Co Ltd :
* Says the co filed lawsuit to against a Tianjin-based packaging container company and a Tianjin-based canning co as third party, regarding management contract dispute
* Says the co demands defendant to transfer third party's management rights and people, money, all things to the company and demands defendant to pay totally 67,877,894.95 yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/puXGaH
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources