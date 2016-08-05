Aug 5 Chalkis Health Industry Co Ltd :

* Says the co filed lawsuit to against a Tianjin-based packaging container company and a Tianjin-based canning co as third party, regarding management contract dispute

* Says the co demands defendant to transfer third party's management rights and people, money, all things to the company and demands defendant to pay totally 67,877,894.95 yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/puXGaH

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)