Aug 5 Yamato International Inc :

* Says 38 employees took up the offer of the early-retirement program announced on May 26

* Effective date of retirement is July 31

* A premium will be added to the normal retirement allowance of eligible applicants

* Says eligible applicants will also have the option to receive job-placement assistance

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/brzkxe

