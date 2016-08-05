Aug 5 Future Corp :

* Says NITTO DENKO CORPORATION filed lawsuit to against the judgment disclosed on June 17 regarding the co and the co's unit

* Says NITTO DENKO demands court to withdraw the judgment and reject unit's appeal, as well as demands the co and unit to pay 1.46 billion yen and related interest

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/gjm5JK

