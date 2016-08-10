Aug 10 Shenzhen Quanxinhao Co Ltd :

* Says the co and its Shanghai-based information technology unit to terminate investment in a Hainan-based network tech firm

* Says previous release disclosed on Oct. 30, 2015 that the co to acquire 9.99 percent stake in the target firm and to inject capital of 9.999 million yuan in it

* Says the unit had the same plan previously to invest in the target firm

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3hFMiR

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)