Aug 10 Telling Telecommunication Holding Co Ltd :

* Says it to offer bid to buy 5.27 percent stake in a Tianjin-based technology development company at no less than 7.5 million yuan, which listed by a Tianjin-based industrial company for sale

* Says the co current holds 84.19 percent stake in the target company

Source text in Chinese:

