UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 10 Telling Telecommunication Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it to offer bid to buy 5.27 percent stake in a Tianjin-based technology development company at no less than 7.5 million yuan, which listed by a Tianjin-based industrial company for sale
* Says the co current holds 84.19 percent stake in the target company
Source text in Chinese:
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources