UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 10 Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.:
* Says it wholly owned unit to invest 18 million yuan to set up JV in Jiangsu, with Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment and Supply Co., Ltd.
* Says the JV will undertake wisdom logistics cooperation project, with registered capital of 30 million yuan
* Says the unit and Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment and Supply will hold 60 percent and 40 percent stake in the JV respectively
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/b2TD7o
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources